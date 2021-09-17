Stellar Price Hits $0.32 on Top Exchanges (XLM)

Stellar (CURRENCY:XLM) traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 17th. One Stellar coin can now be bought for approximately $0.32 or 0.00000676 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Stellar has traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Stellar has a market cap of $7.61 billion and approximately $665.93 million worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Stellar alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002106 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002241 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.88 or 0.00071305 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.01 or 0.00134716 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.95 or 0.00073550 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00004212 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.87 or 0.00117596 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.00 or 0.00172593 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00013240 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $251.89 or 0.00530147 BTC.

About Stellar

Stellar (CRYPTO:XLM) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 31st, 2014. Stellar’s total supply is 50,001,802,796 coins and its circulating supply is 23,704,554,828 coins. The official message board for Stellar is stellarcommunity.org . The Reddit community for Stellar is /r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . Stellar’s official website is www.stellar.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Stellar is a decentralized platform that aims to connect banks, payments systems, and people. Integrate to move money quickly, reliably, and at almost no cost. Supported by a nonprofit, Stellar's goal is to bring the world together by increasing interoperability between diverse financial systems and currencies. Stellar is a technology that enables money to move directly between people, companies and financial institutions as easily as email. This means more access for individuals, lower costs for banks and more revenue for businesses. Stellar Lumens is not mineable and does not use proof of work (PoW). Instead, Stellar uses SCP, the stellar consensus protocol. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Block Number), Stellar.org Dashboard (Total Supply) “

Buying and Selling Stellar

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stellar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stellar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stellar using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Stellar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stellar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.