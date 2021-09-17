Stellus Capital Investment Co. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSE:SCM)

Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, September 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0933 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th.

Stellus Capital Investment has a payout ratio of 90.1% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities research analysts expect Stellus Capital Investment to earn $1.19 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 84.0%.

SCM stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.35. The stock had a trading volume of 64,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,263. Stellus Capital Investment has a 1-year low of $7.90 and a 1-year high of $13.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $260.14 million, a P/E ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.00.

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The investment management company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.01). Stellus Capital Investment had a net margin of 61.55% and a return on equity of 8.13%. Sell-side analysts predict that Stellus Capital Investment will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Stellus Capital Investment stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,491 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 1,425 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.14% of Stellus Capital Investment worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.33% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stellus Capital Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday.

About Stellus Capital Investment

Stellus Capital Investment Corp. is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. Its investment objective is to maximize the total return to stockholders in the form of current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on May 18, 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

