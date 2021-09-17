Step Finance (STEP) Trading Down 27.6% Over Last 7 Days

Step Finance (CURRENCY:STEP) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 17th. During the last seven days, Step Finance has traded down 27.6% against the US dollar. One Step Finance coin can currently be bought for $0.93 or 0.00001962 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Step Finance has a total market capitalization of $3.73 million and $21.99 million worth of Step Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002104 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002254 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.34 or 0.00070151 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $85.97 or 0.00180878 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.16 or 0.00118170 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,416.74 or 0.07188763 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47,416.18 or 0.99762763 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $394.07 or 0.00829120 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Step Finance’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins. Step Finance’s official Twitter account is @stepfinance_

