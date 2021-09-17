STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Shares Bought by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 120,601 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,470 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.14% of STERIS worth $24,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of STERIS by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in STERIS by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 523 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of STERIS by 1.1% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,452 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of STERIS by 0.4% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,273 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,100,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of STERIS by 1.4% in the second quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 5,932 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

Get STERIS alerts:

NYSE:STE opened at $215.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.50 and a beta of 0.56. STERIS plc has a 52 week low of $164.19 and a 52 week high of $226.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $214.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $203.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.27. STERIS had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 8.39%. The company had revenue of $968.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $904.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that STERIS plc will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $0.43 dividend. This is an increase from STERIS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. STERIS’s payout ratio is currently 27.88%.

In related news, VP Renato Tamaro sold 1,449 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.63, for a total value of $309,549.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of STERIS from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of STERIS from $227.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of STERIS from $217.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded STERIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.83.

STERIS Profile

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers portfolio of infection prevention, procedural, and gastrointestinal solutions.

Recommended Story: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Receive News & Ratings for STERIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STERIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.