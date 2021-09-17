stETH (Lido) (STETH) Market Cap Reaches $4.46 Billion

stETH (Lido) (CURRENCY:STETH) traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. stETH (Lido) has a market cap of $4.46 billion and $201.59 million worth of stETH (Lido) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, stETH (Lido) has traded up 5.5% against the U.S. dollar. One stETH (Lido) coin can currently be bought for about $3,461.43 or 0.07278471 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002103 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002254 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.07 or 0.00071634 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.63 or 0.00119076 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.85 or 0.00176325 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47,538.96 or 0.99961798 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $398.55 or 0.00838048 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002671 BTC.

stETH (Lido) Profile

stETH (Lido)’s launch date was December 18th, 2020. stETH (Lido)’s total supply is 1,289,787 coins. stETH (Lido)’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for Ethereum. Lido lets users earn staking rewards without maintaining staking infrastructure, using a selection of carefully vetted validators.”

Buying and Selling stETH (Lido)

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as stETH (Lido) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire stETH (Lido) should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase stETH (Lido) using one of the exchanges listed above.

