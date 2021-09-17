Steven J. Hilton Acquires 40,000 Shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Stock

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Director Steven J. Hilton purchased 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of WAL traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $98.36. The company had a trading volume of 919,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 733,661. The stock has a market cap of $10.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.49. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a fifty-two week low of $30.34 and a fifty-two week high of $109.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $506.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $494.56 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 47.52% and a return on equity of 21.08%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 8.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This is an increase from Western Alliance Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.78%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 27,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,633,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 3,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 7,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Estate Counselors LLC raised its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 10,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $999,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. 85.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WAL has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Western Alliance Bancorporation currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.15.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial; Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses in delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

