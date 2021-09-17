Steven J. Hilton Acquires 40,000 Shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Stock

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Director Steven J. Hilton purchased 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of WAL traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $98.36. The company had a trading volume of 919,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 733,661. The stock has a market cap of $10.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.49. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a fifty-two week low of $30.34 and a fifty-two week high of $109.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.
Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $506.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $494.56 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 47.52% and a return on equity of 21.08%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 8.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 27,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,633,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 3,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 7,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Estate Counselors LLC raised its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 10,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $999,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. 85.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
WAL has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Western Alliance Bancorporation currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.15.
Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile
Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial; Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses in delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.
