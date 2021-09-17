Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) Given New $59.00 Price Target at BTIG Research

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) had its target price increased by stock analysts at BTIG Research from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the textile maker’s stock. BTIG Research’s target price suggests a potential upside of 49.75% from the stock’s current price.

SHOO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Steven Madden from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Steven Madden from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Steven Madden from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Steven Madden from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Steven Madden has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.56.

Shares of NASDAQ SHOO traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.40. 18,102 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 651,276. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Steven Madden has a 1 year low of $18.47 and a 1 year high of $45.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.65. The stock has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.69, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.32.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The textile maker reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.17. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 5.05%. The firm had revenue of $397.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $369.04 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Steven Madden will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SHOO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Steven Madden by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,656 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Steven Madden by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,110,573 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $115,900,000 after purchasing an additional 16,569 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network acquired a new position in shares of Steven Madden during the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Steven Madden during the 1st quarter worth approximately $635,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Steven Madden by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,626 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.05% of the company’s stock.

Steven Madden Company Profile

Steven Madden Ltd. engages in the design, marketing, and sale of fashion-forward footwear for women, men, and children. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories and Apparel, Retail, First Cost, and Licensing. The Wholesale Footwear segment includes branded and private label women’s, men’s, girl’s and children’s footwear.

