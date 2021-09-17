Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) Given New $59.00 Price Target at BTIG Research

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) had its target price increased by stock analysts at BTIG Research from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the textile maker’s stock. BTIG Research’s target price suggests a potential upside of 49.75% from the stock’s current price.
SHOO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Steven Madden from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Steven Madden from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Steven Madden from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Steven Madden from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Steven Madden has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.56.
Shares of NASDAQ SHOO traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.40. 18,102 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 651,276. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Steven Madden has a 1 year low of $18.47 and a 1 year high of $45.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.65. The stock has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.69, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.32.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SHOO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Steven Madden by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,656 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Steven Madden by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,110,573 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $115,900,000 after purchasing an additional 16,569 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network acquired a new position in shares of Steven Madden during the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Steven Madden during the 1st quarter worth approximately $635,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Steven Madden by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,626 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.05% of the company’s stock.
Steven Madden Company Profile
Steven Madden Ltd. engages in the design, marketing, and sale of fashion-forward footwear for women, men, and children. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories and Apparel, Retail, First Cost, and Licensing. The Wholesale Footwear segment includes branded and private label women’s, men’s, girl’s and children’s footwear.
