Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) CEO Katrina Lake Sells 38,409 Shares

Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) CEO Katrina Lake sold 38,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.43, for a total value of $1,322,421.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Katrina Lake also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 15th, Katrina Lake sold 33,358 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.31, for a total value of $1,144,512.98.

On Wednesday, August 18th, Katrina Lake sold 33,360 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.77, for a total value of $1,326,727.20.

On Monday, August 16th, Katrina Lake sold 33,358 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.13, for a total value of $1,372,014.54.

On Friday, July 16th, Katrina Lake sold 43,778 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.04, for a total value of $2,365,763.12.

On Wednesday, July 14th, Katrina Lake sold 43,774 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.06, for a total value of $2,585,292.44.

Shares of Stitch Fix stock traded up $1.30 on Friday, hitting $35.51. The stock had a trading volume of 3,571,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,175,882. Stitch Fix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.19 and a twelve month high of $113.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.64. The stock has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.64 and a beta of 1.97.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Stitch Fix from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. MKM Partners lowered their price target on Stitch Fix from $45.00 to $31.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Stitch Fix from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Stitch Fix from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Stitch Fix from $48.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stitch Fix has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.60.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Greenspring Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix in the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix in the second quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix in the second quarter valued at approximately $454,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 24.0% in the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 2,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.11% of the company’s stock.

Stitch Fix Company Profile

Stitch Fix, Inc is an online personal styling service that delivers personalized fixes of apparel and accessories to men, women and kids. The company was founded by Katrina Lake and Erin Morrison Flynn in February 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

