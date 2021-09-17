STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Shares Bought by CWM Advisors LLC

CWM Advisors LLC raised its position in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,475 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,246 shares during the quarter. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in STMicroelectronics were worth $1,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 6,660 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. boosted its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 6,064 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 7,433 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Homrich & Berg purchased a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $237,000. 3.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup upgraded STMicroelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Cowen raised their price objective on STMicroelectronics from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised STMicroelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, July 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.29.

NYSE STM traded down $1.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.83. 5,987 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,152,955. STMicroelectronics has a fifty-two week low of $28.80 and a fifty-two week high of $47.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.76 billion, a PE ratio of 27.44 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.89.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 13.44%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that STMicroelectronics will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 20th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. STMicroelectronics’s dividend payout ratio is 16.53%.

STMicroelectronics Company Profile

STMicroelectronics NV designs, develops, manufactures and markets products, which offers discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full custom devices and semi-custom devices for analog, digital and mixed-signal applications. It operates through the following segments: Automotive and Discrete Group, Analog and MEMS Group, and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group.

