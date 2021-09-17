Stock Analysts’ Price Target Changes for September, 17th (CCJ, CCO, CNR, CP, CWH, DLR, DML, DNN, GRA, NXE)

Stock Analysts’ price target changes for Friday, September 17th:

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from C$29.00 to C$34.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI)

had its price target increased by Scotiabank from C$147.00 to C$160.00.

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from C$108.00 to C$110.00.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) had its price target trimmed by Truist Securities from $54.00 to $50.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) was given a $180.00 target price by analysts at TD Securities. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Denison Mines (TSE:DML) (NYSE:DNN) had its price target increased by Raymond James from C$2.10 to C$2.40. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

NanoXplore (CVE:GRA) had its target price raised by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$5.00 to C$8.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

NexGen Energy (TSE:NXE) had its price target increased by Raymond James from C$7.50 to C$8.50. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) had its price target reduced by Truist Securities from $135.00 to $130.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Uni-Select (TSE:UNS) was given a C$26.50 target price by analysts at Cormark. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) had its target price reduced by Truist Securities from $90.00 to $85.00. Truist Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

