Stock Analysts’ Price Target Changes for September, 17th (CCJ, CCO, CNR, CP, CWH, DLR, DML, DNN, GRA, NXE)

Posted by on Sep 17th, 2021

Stock Analysts’ price target changes for Friday, September 17th:

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from C$29.00 to C$34.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from C$147.00 to C$160.00.

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from C$108.00 to C$110.00.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) had its price target trimmed by Truist Securities from $54.00 to $50.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) was given a $180.00 target price by analysts at TD Securities. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Denison Mines (TSE:DML) (NYSE:DNN) had its price target increased by Raymond James from C$2.10 to C$2.40. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

NanoXplore (CVE:GRA) had its target price raised by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$5.00 to C$8.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

NexGen Energy (TSE:NXE) had its price target increased by Raymond James from C$7.50 to C$8.50. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) had its target price increased by Raymond James from C$7.50 to C$8.50. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) had its price target reduced by Truist Securities from $135.00 to $130.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Uni-Select (TSE:UNS) was given a C$26.50 target price by analysts at Cormark. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) had its target price reduced by Truist Securities from $90.00 to $85.00. Truist Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

