Stock Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for September, 17th (HSBA, LYSDY, MMYT, MTNB, MTRN, MYFW, NEXI, NSTG, NXTC, OM)

Stock Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Friday, September 17th:

HSBC (LON:HSBA) was given a GBX 460 ($6.01) price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Get HSBC Holdings plc alerts:

Lynas Rare Earths (OTCMKTS:LYSDY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $6.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Lynas Corporation Limited explores and mines for rare earth minerals such as cerium and neodymium and other mineral resources. The company holds interest in the Mount Weld project. Lynas Corporation Limited is headquartered in Sydney, Australia. “

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT)

was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “MakeMyTrip Limited is an online travel service company which offers travel products and solutions in India and the United States. The Company’s services and products include air tickets, customized holiday packages, hotel booking, railway tickets, bus tickets, car hire and facilitating access to travel insurance. MakeMyTrip Limited is the parent company of MakeMyTrip (India) Private Limited and MakeMyTrip.com Inc. Through its primary website, www.makemytrip.com, and other technology-enhanced platforms, the Company provides access to all major domestic full-service and low-cost airlines operating in India, all major airlines operating to and from India, a wide selection of hotels in and outside India, Indian Railways and several major Indian bus operators. MakeMyTrip Limited is based in Gurgaon, India. “

Matinas BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $1.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Matinas BioPharma is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on enabling the delivery of life-changing medicines using its LNC platform technology. The Company’s proprietary, disruptive technology utilizes lipid nano-crystals which can encapsulate small molecule drugs, oligonucleotides, vaccines, peptides, proteins and other medicines potentially making them safer, more tolerable, less toxic and orally bioavailable. The Company’s lead anti-fungal product candidate, MAT2203, utilizes its proprietary lipid nano-crystal formulation technology for the safe and effective delivery of the broad-spectrum fungicidal agent, amphotericin B. Based on the positive patient clinical data reported in 2017, Matinas is preparing for a potential Phase 2 pivotal trial of MAT2203 for prevention of invasive fungal infections in patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia. “

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Materion Corporation, formerly known as Brush Engineered Materials Inc., through its wholly-owned subsidiaries is engaged in the production and supply of high-performance engineered materials in the United States and internationally. Products offered by the Company comprise precious and non-precious specialty metals, inorganic chemicals and powders, specialty coatings, specialty engineered beryllium alloys, beryllium and beryllium composites, and engineered clad and plated metal systems. Materion Corporation is headquartered in Mayfield Heights, Ohio. “

First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $30.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “First Western Financial Inc. operates as a bank holding company. It provides wealth management services which include deposit, loans, trust, wealth planning and investment management products and services through its subsidiaries. First Western Financial Inc. is based in Denver, United States. “

NexImmune (NASDAQ:NEXI) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $18.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “NexImmune Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It engages in developing a novel approach to immunotherapy designed to employ the body’s own T cells to generate a specific, potent and durable immune response that mimics natural biology. NexImmune Inc. is based in GAITHERSBURG, Md. “

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “NanoString Technologies, Inc. is engaged in the development, manufacture and sale of life science tools. It provides nCounter Analysis System which supports research and development of clinical applications from basic discovery to the development of future molecular diagnostic tests on a single platform. The company also offers nSolver Analysis software, gene expression panels, miRNA expression assay kits, cancer copy number variation panels, nCounter leukemia fusion gene expression assay kits and human karyotype panels, custom CodeSets and master kits that are ancillary reagents, cartridges, tips and reagent plates to setup and process samples in its instruments. It markets its systems and related consumables to researchers in academic, government and biopharmaceutical laboratories primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East and the Asia Pacific. NanoString Technologies, Inc. is headquartered in Seattle, Washington. “

NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “NextCure Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in discovering and developing immunomedicines to treat cancer and other immune-related diseases. The company’s product candidate consists of NC318 and NC410 which are in clinical stage. NextCure Inc. is based in Beltsville, Maryland. “

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Outset Medical Inc. is a medical technology company. Its Tablo(R) Hemodialysis System represents technological advancement enabling novel, transformational dialysis care in acute and home settings. Outset Medical Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

Orphazyme A/S (NASDAQ:ORPH) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Orphazyme A/S is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering the Heat-Shock Protein response for the treatment of neurodegenerative orphan diseases. The company’s product candidate includes Niemann-Pick disease Type C, Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis, sporadic Inclusion Body Myositis and Gaucher disease which are in clinical stage. It operates principally in the U.S. and Switzerland. Orphazyme A/S is headquartered in Denmark. “

Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Paya Holdings Inc. is an integrated payments and commerce solution provider. It serves healthcare, education, non-profit, government, utilities and other B2B goods and services. The company operates principally in Reston, VA, Fort Walton Beach, FL, Dayton, OH and Mt. Vernon, OH. Paya Holdings Inc., formerly known as FinTech Acquisition Corp. III, is headquartered in Atlanta, GA. “

PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $3.25 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “PaySign Inc. is a provider of prepaid card programs and processing services for corporate, consumer and government applications through its Paysign(R) brand. PaySign Inc., formerly known as 3PEA International Inc., is based in Henderson, Nevada. “

Panbela Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PBLA) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Panbela Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing disruptive therapeutics for patients with urgent unmet medical needs. The company’s initial product candidate, SBP-101, is for the treatment of patients with metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma, the most common type of pancreatic cancer. Panbela Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Sun BioPharma Inc., is based in MINNEAPOLIS. “

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $37.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “The Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation is a bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank. The Bank is primarily dedicated to providing quality, personalized financial, trust and investment services to individuals and small businesses. “

Viemed Healthcare (NASDAQ:VMD) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Acumen Capital. They currently have a C$14.00 price target on the stock.

Viemed Healthcare (NASDAQ:VMD) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Acumen Capital. Acumen Capital currently has a C$14.00 target price on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for HSBC Holdings plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HSBC Holdings plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.