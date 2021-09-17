Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW)

Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) was the target of some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock investors acquired 2,539 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 2,070% compared to the average volume of 117 call options.
Calavo Growers stock traded up $4.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.71. The stock had a trading volume of 55,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,969. Calavo Growers has a fifty-two week low of $33.25 and a fifty-two week high of $85.40. The company has a market cap of $719.87 million, a PE ratio of 95.76 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.
Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $285.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.97 million. Calavo Growers had a return on equity of 5.19% and a net margin of 0.72%. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Calavo Growers will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Calavo Growers by 517.6% during the 1st quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 57,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,489,000 after buying an additional 48,455 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Calavo Growers in the 1st quarter valued at $3,849,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Calavo Growers in the 1st quarter valued at $246,000. Connors Investor Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Calavo Growers in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,946,000. Finally, Garner Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Calavo Growers by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 11,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345 shares during the period. 75.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CVGW shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Calavo Growers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on Calavo Growers from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.00.
Calavo Growers Company Profile
Calavo Growers, Inc engages in marketing and distribution of avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods. It operates through the following segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and Renaissance Food Group. The Fresh Products segment includes operations that involve the distribution of avocados and other fresh produce products.
