Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW)

Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) was the target of some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock investors acquired 2,539 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 2,070% compared to the average volume of 117 call options.

Calavo Growers stock traded up $4.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.71. The stock had a trading volume of 55,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,969. Calavo Growers has a fifty-two week low of $33.25 and a fifty-two week high of $85.40. The company has a market cap of $719.87 million, a PE ratio of 95.76 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $285.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.97 million. Calavo Growers had a return on equity of 5.19% and a net margin of 0.72%. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Calavo Growers will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Steve Hollister bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.12 per share, for a total transaction of $180,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,024,002. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Calavo Growers by 517.6% during the 1st quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 57,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,489,000 after buying an additional 48,455 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Calavo Growers in the 1st quarter valued at $3,849,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Calavo Growers in the 1st quarter valued at $246,000. Connors Investor Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Calavo Growers in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,946,000. Finally, Garner Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Calavo Growers by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 11,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345 shares during the period. 75.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CVGW shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Calavo Growers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on Calavo Growers from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.00.

Calavo Growers, Inc engages in marketing and distribution of avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods. It operates through the following segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and Renaissance Food Group. The Fresh Products segment includes operations that involve the distribution of avocados and other fresh produce products.

