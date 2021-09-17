Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX)

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock investors purchased 4,659 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,101% compared to the typical volume of 388 call options.

Several research analysts have commented on MRTX shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $251.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $205.00 to $203.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $160.00 target price (down previously from $245.00) on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, raised Mirati Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Mirati Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRTX. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 7.0% during the second quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,000,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $807,650,000 after buying an additional 325,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 6.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,573,591 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $783,456,000 after purchasing an additional 293,179 shares during the last quarter. Boxer Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 13.3% during the first quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 2,000,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $342,600,000 after purchasing an additional 234,440 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 25.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,921,779 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $310,425,000 after purchasing an additional 389,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RTW Investments LP boosted its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 9.3% during the second quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,457,532 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $235,435,000 after purchasing an additional 124,300 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:MRTX traded down $3.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $165.79. The company had a trading volume of 11,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 467,613. Mirati Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $131.46 and a twelve month high of $249.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $163.74. The firm has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.80 and a beta of 1.37.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.40) by ($0.83). As a group, equities analysts predict that Mirati Therapeutics will post -11.76 EPS for the current year.

About Mirati Therapeutics

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage oncology company, which engages in the development of novel therapeutics. The firm’s products targets the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer. Its clinical pipeline consists of Adagrasib, MRTX1133, and Sitravatinib. The company was founded on December 13, 1995 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

