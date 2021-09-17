Storj Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $30.18 Million (STORJ)

Storj (CURRENCY:STORJ) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 17th. Storj has a market capitalization of $444.95 million and $30.18 million worth of Storj was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Storj has traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar. One Storj coin can now be bought for $1.39 or 0.00002917 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Storj Profile

Storj is a coin. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2017. Storj’s total supply is 424,999,998 coins and its circulating supply is 319,915,267 coins. Storj’s official Twitter account is @storjproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Storj is /r/storj and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Storj’s official website is storj.io . Storj’s official message board is community.storj.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Storj is a decentralized cloud storage platform that allows anyone to rent their idle hard drive space and to earn a revenue by doing so. Endusers can use Storj to store their files at competitive prices and within a p2p network that is secure from sever downtime, censorship and hacks. Payments within the Sotrj network are conducted with the STORJ token, an ERC20 Ethereum-based token. “

