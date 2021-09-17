Strattec Security Co. (NASDAQ:STRT) Short Interest Down 47.9% in August

Strattec Security Co. (NASDAQ:STRT) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a drop of 47.9% from the August 15th total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Strattec Security from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 11th.

In other Strattec Security news, Director Harold M. Stratton II sold 2,518 shares of Strattec Security stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.53, for a total transaction of $109,608.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Patrick J. Hansen sold 1,203 shares of Strattec Security stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total value of $48,721.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,903.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $339,119. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STRT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Strattec Security during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Strattec Security during the second quarter valued at $44,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Strattec Security by 22.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,427 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Strattec Security by 86.2% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,886 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Strattec Security in the first quarter valued at about $136,000. Institutional investors own 71.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STRT traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.50. The stock had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,705. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Strattec Security has a 12 month low of $18.73 and a 12 month high of $67.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.75 million, a PE ratio of 6.40, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.26.

Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.29). Strattec Security had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 4.64%. The firm had revenue of $110.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.56 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Strattec Security will post 5.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

STRATTEC Security Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and market of automotive access control products. Its products include mechanical and electronically enhanced locks and keys; steering column and instrument panel ignition lock housings; latches; power sliding side doors; power lift gates; power deck lids; and door handles.

