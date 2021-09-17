Stream Protocol Hits Market Capitalization of $2.91 Million (STPL)

Stream Protocol (CURRENCY:STPL) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 17th. In the last week, Stream Protocol has traded 13.3% lower against the dollar. Stream Protocol has a market capitalization of $2.91 million and $104,437.00 worth of Stream Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stream Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.0220 or 0.00000046 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.67 or 0.00059411 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002073 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002943 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $64.22 or 0.00133064 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002074 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.45 or 0.00013368 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.72 or 0.00047081 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000396 BTC.

Stream Protocol Profile

Stream Protocol (CRYPTO:STPL) is a coin. Stream Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 132,212,558 coins. Stream Protocol’s official Twitter account is @streamprotocol . The official website for Stream Protocol is www.streamprotocol.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Stream Protocol is a blockchain network-powered content revenue distribution system. When a user requests for settlement after revenue is generated from content, the revenue can be distributed in a fair manner according to clear standards as content-related information and contribution information of content contributors are recorded on the Content Smart Contract (Hereinafter “CSC”) of a tamper-proof blockchain network. “

Stream Protocol Coin Trading

