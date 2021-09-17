Stream Protocol (STPL) Reaches Market Cap of $2.90 Million

Stream Protocol (CURRENCY:STPL) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 17th. In the last week, Stream Protocol has traded down 20.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Stream Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0219 or 0.00000046 BTC on major exchanges. Stream Protocol has a total market capitalization of $2.90 million and approximately $134,323.00 worth of Stream Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.28 or 0.00059513 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002105 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002783 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.08 or 0.00134874 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002105 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.38 or 0.00013422 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000405 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $362.25 or 0.00762434 BTC.

Stream Protocol Coin Profile

STPL is a coin. Stream Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 132,212,558 coins. Stream Protocol’s official website is www.streamprotocol.io . Stream Protocol’s official Twitter account is @streamprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Stream Protocol is a blockchain network-powered content revenue distribution system. When a user requests for settlement after revenue is generated from content, the revenue can be distributed in a fair manner according to clear standards as content-related information and contribution information of content contributors are recorded on the Content Smart Contract (Hereinafter “CSC”) of a tamper-proof blockchain network. “

