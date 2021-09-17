StrikeForce Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SFOR) Short Interest Down 52.5% in August

StrikeForce Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SFOR) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a drop of 52.5% from the August 15th total of 12,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,628,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
StrikeForce Technologies stock remained flat at $$0.05 during midday trading on Friday. 7,404,753 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,297,837. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.07. StrikeForce Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.33.
About StrikeForce Technologies
