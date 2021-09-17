StrikeForce Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SFOR) Short Interest Down 52.5% in August

StrikeForce Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SFOR) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a drop of 52.5% from the August 15th total of 12,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,628,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

StrikeForce Technologies stock remained flat at $$0.05 during midday trading on Friday. 7,404,753 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,297,837. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.07. StrikeForce Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.33.

About StrikeForce Technologies

StrikeForce Technologies, Inc engages in he provision of software development and services. It focuses in a suite of integrated computer network security products using proprietary technology. Its products include PrivacyLok, SafeVchat, ProtectID, GuardedID, and MobileTrust. The company was founded by Mark Joseph Corrao and George Waller in August 2001 and is headquartered in Edison, NJ.

