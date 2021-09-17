Strong (STRONG) Market Cap Reaches $75.12 Million

Strong (CURRENCY:STRONG) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. Strong has a market cap of $75.12 million and $10.04 million worth of Strong was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Strong has traded up 12.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Strong coin can currently be bought for about $543.29 or 0.01141396 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002101 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002253 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.49 or 0.00070362 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.70 or 0.00119129 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.59 or 0.00179813 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,415.64 or 0.07175966 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,396.46 or 0.99575944 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $393.72 or 0.00827170 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Strong Profile

Strong’s launch date was August 10th, 2020. Strong’s total supply is 523,990 coins and its circulating supply is 138,269 coins. Strong’s official Twitter account is @Strongblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Strong is strongblock.io . Strong’s official message board is medium.com/@strongblockio

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongBlock is a blockchain-agnostic protocol to reward nodes for supporting the infrastructure of their blockchain. StrongBlock has made it possible for anyone to create a node in seconds — or add their own node — and receive STRONG token rewards every day. More nodes equals more resilience. “

Buying and Selling Strong

