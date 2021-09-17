StrongHands (SHND) Price Tops $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

StrongHands (CURRENCY:SHND) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 17th. StrongHands has a market capitalization of $570,034.47 and approximately $22.00 worth of StrongHands was traded on exchanges in the last day. One StrongHands coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, StrongHands has traded up 68.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ixcoin (IXC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000157 BTC.

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded 49.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PetroDollar (XPD) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Freicoin (FRC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded down 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Version (V) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ARbit (ARB) traded 28.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Californium (CF) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000021 BTC.

StrongHands Coin Profile

SHND is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. StrongHands’ total supply is 17,733,338,872 coins and its circulating supply is 17,320,144,518 coins. StrongHands’ official website is www.stronghands.info . The Reddit community for StrongHands is /r/stronghands and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . StrongHands’ official Twitter account is @SHNDcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongHands is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. It features an high 100% APR on PoS rewards. “

StrongHands Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StrongHands directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StrongHands should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy StrongHands using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

