Subaru (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) versus Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) Head-To-Head Comparison

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) and Subaru (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) are both large-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Lucid Group and Subaru, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lucid Group 1 0 2 0 2.33 Subaru 0 1 0 0 2.00

Lucid Group currently has a consensus price target of 23.33, suggesting a potential upside of 10.22%. Given Lucid Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Lucid Group is more favorable than Subaru.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.1% of Lucid Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Subaru shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Lucid Group and Subaru’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lucid Group N/A N/A -$63.47 million N/A N/A Subaru $26.70 billion 0.55 $719.19 million $0.47 20.20

Subaru has higher revenue and earnings than Lucid Group.

Profitability

This table compares Lucid Group and Subaru’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lucid Group N/A N/A N/A Subaru 3.43% 5.90% 3.10%

Summary

Subaru beats Lucid Group on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Lucid Group Company Profile

Churchill Capital Corp IV was formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses.

Subaru Company Profile

Subaru Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles, aircraft, engine parts, and industrial machines. Its operations are carried out through the following segments: Automobile, Aerospace, and Others. The Automobile segment produces, repair, and sells passenger cars and automobile parts. The Aerospace segment manufactures, supplies, and repair airplanes and aerospace-related machineries and components. The Others segment develops, leases, and sells real estate properties. The company was founded in May 1917 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

