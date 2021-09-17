Substratum Market Capitalization Achieves $1.46 Million (SUB)

Substratum (CURRENCY:SUB) traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 17th. Substratum has a total market cap of $1.46 million and approximately $1,352.00 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Substratum has traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar. One Substratum coin can currently be bought for $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.32 or 0.00059792 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002112 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002807 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $63.40 or 0.00133845 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002112 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.38 or 0.00013478 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000404 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $364.45 or 0.00769349 BTC.

Substratum Coin Profile

SUB is a coin. Its genesis date was July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 coins. Substratum’s official website is substratum.net . Substratum’s official Twitter account is @SubstratumNet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Substratum is /r/SubstratumNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum is developing an open-source foundation for the decentralized web, providing free and unrestricted access to content for a new Web 3.0. The Substratum Network is a worldwide collection of nodes that uses industry-leading cryptography to deliver secure content anywhere, all without the need for VPNs or Tor. Substratum wants to revolutionize the hosting industry with per-request billing via microtransactions, all handled by blockchain technology and artificial intelligence. “

Buying and Selling Substratum

