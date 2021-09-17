SUKU (SUKU) Price Hits $0.84 on Exchanges

SUKU (CURRENCY:SUKU) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. One SUKU coin can currently be bought for about $0.84 or 0.00001772 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, SUKU has traded 6.1% lower against the dollar. SUKU has a market cap of $99.75 million and $910,438.00 worth of SUKU was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002116 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.77 or 0.00058796 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003003 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.65 or 0.00130537 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002116 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.31 or 0.00013353 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000400 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.29 or 0.00045075 BTC.

SUKU Coin Profile

SUKU is a coin. It was first traded on October 17th, 2019. SUKU’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 119,149,903 coins. SUKU’s official Twitter account is @SUKUecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SUKU is https://reddit.com/r/SUKUecosystem . SUKU’s official website is www.suku.world

According to CryptoCompare, “SUKU is the link between open finance, traceability, and transparency. It aims to become the future of supply chains today. Supply chain participants such as farmers, manufacturers, and distributors who share information about their SUKU-traced products, get rewarded, and may be able to take advantage of the many benefits of decentralized finance built on the blockchain. “

SUKU Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SUKU directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SUKU should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SUKU using one of the exchanges listed above.

