Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. Acquires 1,234,200 Shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,364,740 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,234,200 shares during the period. Ares Management makes up about 18.7% of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 5.10% of Ares Management worth $849,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in Ares Management during the second quarter valued at $235,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Ares Management by 144.0% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 13,826 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 8,159 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Ares Management in the second quarter valued at about $210,000. abrdn plc grew its stake in Ares Management by 15.3% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 148,825 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,464,000 after purchasing an additional 19,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Ares Management by 61.5% in the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 254,959 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $16,213,000 after purchasing an additional 97,124 shares in the last quarter. 43.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ARES traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $79.13. 5,156 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 828,746. Ares Management Co. has a 1-year low of $38.38 and a 1-year high of $81.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.97 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $72.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.56.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.14. Ares Management had a return on equity of 15.65% and a net margin of 10.54%. The business had revenue of $507.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $481.59 million. On average, research analysts expect that Ares Management Co. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.08%.

A number of brokerages have commented on ARES. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ares Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Ares Management from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Ares Management from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Ares Management in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ares Management currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.43.

Ares Management Corp. is engaged in providing investment management and consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Group, Private Equity Group and Real Estate Group. The Credit Group segment offers credit strategies across the liquid and illiquid spectrum, including syndicated bank loans, high yield bonds, credit opportunities, special situations, asset-backed investments and U.S.

