Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. Acquires 14,725 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 299,447 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,725 shares during the quarter. iShares MBS ETF accounts for 0.7% of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. owned 0.13% of iShares MBS ETF worth $32,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,012,000. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 97,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,600,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 7.8% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 33.4% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 440,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,727,000 after purchasing an additional 110,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blankinship & Foster LLC increased its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 9.4% in the first quarter. Blankinship & Foster LLC now owns 3,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter.

MBB traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $108.43. The company had a trading volume of 12,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,611,030. iShares MBS ETF has a 52 week low of $107.91 and a 52 week high of $110.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $108.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.49.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.073 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st.

iShares MBS ETF Profile

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

