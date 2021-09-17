Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. Acquires 220,000 Shares of iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 930,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 220,000 shares during the period. iShares MSCI China ETF accounts for 1.7% of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 1.07% of iShares MSCI China ETF worth $76,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCHI. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF by 119.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI China ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:MCHI traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $68.60. The stock had a trading volume of 253,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,799,116. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.51. iShares MSCI China ETF has a one year low of $65.93 and a one year high of $97.55.

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

See Also: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI China ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI China ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.