Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. Acquires 23,055 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 55.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,707 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 23,055 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $3,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Cisco Systems by 161.1% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 21,162,770 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,094,329,000 after buying an additional 13,057,642 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 44,857,692 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,319,591,000 after acquiring an additional 11,791,493 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 334,979,843 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $17,321,808,000 after acquiring an additional 7,282,145 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 58.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 13,637,100 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $705,174,000 after purchasing an additional 5,013,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,815,350 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,213,982,000 after acquiring an additional 3,867,546 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.92% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CSCO traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $56.60. 825,480 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,049,529. The firm has a market cap of $238.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.91. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.28 and a twelve month high of $60.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $56.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.39.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.82% and a net margin of 21.26%. The company had revenue of $13.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group raised Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.52.

In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.35, for a total transaction of $27,307.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.52, for a total value of $234,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 64,529 shares of company stock valued at $3,827,391. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

