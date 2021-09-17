Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. Acquires 4,378 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 28.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,964 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,378 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $9,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuit during the 1st quarter worth about $3,066,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,498 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intuit during the 1st quarter worth about $295,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 96,358 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,911,000 after purchasing an additional 13,081 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 751 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on INTU. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $481.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $490.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $510.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $525.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $498.00 to $621.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $544.55.

In other Intuit news, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.08, for a total transaction of $531,388.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $767,614.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Gregory N. Johnson sold 14,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $552.43, for a total transaction of $8,199,718.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $839,693.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 60,447 shares of company stock valued at $33,808,533. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ INTU traded down $9.92 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $562.96. 66,515 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,243,425. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $153.74 billion, a PE ratio of 76.09, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $539.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $465.06. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $295.37 and a 12 month high of $582.96.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 21.41% and a return on equity of 24.31%. Intuit’s revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.81 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Intuit’s payout ratio is 31.22%.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; and Strategic Partner. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

