Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 437,720 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,639 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up about 1.1% of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $50,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AGG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,539,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,406,746,000 after buying an additional 3,646,349 shares during the period. Toews Corp ADV purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $190,759,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 310.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,772,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340,141 shares in the last quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 6,700,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 182.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,228,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,719,000 after purchasing an additional 794,141 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGG traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $115.87. 216,595 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,335,001. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $113.20 and a 1 year high of $118.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.04.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

