Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,957 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,313 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $4,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TXN. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter valued at about $207,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 3,833 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 4,930 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $923,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. 82.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TXN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.88.

In related news, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.04, for a total value of $172,836.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.17, for a total transaction of $1,421,865.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,165,424.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TXN stock traded down $1.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $195.78. The company had a trading volume of 137,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,237,927. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $134.12 and a 52-week high of $197.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $189.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $186.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 5.08 and a quick ratio of 4.23. The company has a market capitalization of $180.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.01.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.23. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.12% and a return on equity of 69.28%. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. Texas Instruments’s quarterly revenue was up 41.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.34%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

