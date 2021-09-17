Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,660 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $2,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HD. Factorial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 112,672.9% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 4,059,825 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $13,300,000 after purchasing an additional 4,056,225 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 117.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,738,001 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $835,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481,366 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 11.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,190,230 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,721,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272,539 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the second quarter valued at approximately $197,167,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in The Home Depot by 49.5% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,979,376 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $604,204,000 after acquiring an additional 654,949 shares in the last quarter. 68.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Home Depot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $338.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of The Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $380.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, OTR Global cut shares of The Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $339.52.

NYSE:HD traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $336.17. The stock had a trading volume of 167,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,956,381. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $327.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $315.24. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $246.59 and a 12-month high of $345.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31. The stock has a market cap of $354.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.02.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.10. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 709.19%. The firm had revenue of $41.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.02 EPS. The Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.86%.

The Home Depot declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 20th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other The Home Depot news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total transaction of $1,643,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,494,124. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.62, for a total transaction of $375,765.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 74,622 shares of company stock worth $24,302,611. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

