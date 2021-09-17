Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 909,866 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,936 shares during the period. Square accounts for approximately 4.9% of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.20% of Square worth $221,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SQ. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Square by 308.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 102 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Square during the 2nd quarter worth $268,000. Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in Square by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,867 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Apriem Advisors raised its stake in Square by 63.1% during the 2nd quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 1,833 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the period. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its stake in Square by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,949 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Square alerts:

NYSE:SQ traded down $2.23 on Friday, hitting $252.86. The stock had a trading volume of 168,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,438,704. Square, Inc. has a 1 year low of $139.31 and a 1 year high of $289.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $259.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $241.06. The stock has a market cap of $116.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 224.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its earnings results on Saturday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.35. Square had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 143.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Square, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 20,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.46, for a total value of $4,982,112.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 120,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,902,571.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 5,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.82, for a total transaction of $1,397,431.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 155,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,326,544.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 493,992 shares of company stock valued at $124,873,619. 15.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SQ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Square from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist lifted their price target on Square from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Square from $295.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James raised Square from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Square from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Square presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $270.58.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

See Also: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.