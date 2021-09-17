Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. Buys 537 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,425 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 537 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $9,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in BlackRock by 130.8% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 30 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in BlackRock by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $884.50, for a total transaction of $154,787.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 2,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $877.24, for a total transaction of $1,847,467.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BLK. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,001.00 to $1,075.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $773.00 to $803.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,011.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $953.31.

NYSE BLK traded down $20.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $870.12. 21,534 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 579,729. The business’s 50 day moving average is $904.66 and its 200-day moving average is $847.74. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $531.39 and a 1 year high of $959.89. The company has a market capitalization of $132.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The asset manager reported $10.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.33 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.85 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $4.13 per share. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 48.85%.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

