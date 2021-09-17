Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO) by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 581,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,056 shares during the quarter. United States Oil Fund comprises approximately 0.6% of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. owned about 1.01% of United States Oil Fund worth $28,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of USO. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of United States Oil Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in United States Oil Fund by 72.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of United States Oil Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United States Oil Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United States Oil Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:USO traded down $0.66 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.04. The company had a trading volume of 200,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,599,714. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.96. United States Oil Fund LP has a fifty-two week low of $24.75 and a fifty-two week high of $51.40.

United States Oil Fund, LP (USO) is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of USO is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of light, sweet crude oil delivered to Cushing, Oklahoma, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contract for light, sweet crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange, that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within over two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire, less USO’s expenses.

