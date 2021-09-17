Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. Grows Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,017 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,083 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $6,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BMY. Hikari Tsushin Inc. purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the second quarter worth about $476,000. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 357.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 31,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after buying an additional 24,533 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,491 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 100.1% during the 2nd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 41,398 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,766,000 after buying an additional 20,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 39,160 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,617,000 after purchasing an additional 2,611 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO David V. Elkins sold 99,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total value of $6,674,312.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $60.87. 385,069 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,521,639. The business has a fifty day moving average of $66.88 and a 200 day moving average of $65.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $135.26 billion, a PE ratio of -26.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.61. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $56.75 and a 1-year high of $69.75.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $11.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.24 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 37.76% and a negative net margin of 11.44%. Research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is 30.43%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.83.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

