Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. Has $11.08 Million Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 77,511 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 14,745 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $11,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. GeoWealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 308.0% in the 1st quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 420.0% in the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 234 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QUALCOMM stock traded down $4.74 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $133.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 548,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,849,272. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $108.30 and a 12 month high of $167.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $144.02 and a 200 day moving average of $137.85. The company has a market capitalization of $150.77 billion, a PE ratio of 16.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.24. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 102.31% and a net margin of 28.25%. The company had revenue of $8.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.58 billion. Equities analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.44%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $136.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Mizuho lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. KGI Securities assumed coverage on QUALCOMM in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price target (up from $200.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.81.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

