Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. Has $3.34 Million Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 24.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,668 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JNJ. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 109.4% during the 2nd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on JNJ shares. Morgan Stanley cut Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price target on Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.38.

Shares of NYSE JNJ traded down $1.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $164.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 190,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,092,404. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.39. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $133.65 and a fifty-two week high of $179.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $172.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.17. The company has a market cap of $431.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.71.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.92% and a return on equity of 37.06%. The business had revenue of $23.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.80%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

