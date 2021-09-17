Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. Has $3.95 Million Stock Holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) by 16.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,456 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.08% of iShares US Real Estate ETF worth $3,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $785,227,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 332.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,058,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $465,051,000 after buying an additional 3,887,636 shares during the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 2,033,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $186,941,000 after buying an additional 226,268 shares during the last quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 1,740,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $177,457,000 after purchasing an additional 154,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,233,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $125,734,000 after purchasing an additional 160,412 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IYR traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $107.36. The stock had a trading volume of 400,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,659,217. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $76.33 and a twelve month high of $111.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.58.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

