Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. Has $6.28 Million Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 25.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 160,397 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,434 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $6,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 36.5% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 999 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 25,460.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,278 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in Pfizer in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PFE shares. Truist started coverage on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Pfizer from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 target price on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $44.00 target price on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.77.

NYSE PFE traded down $0.61 on Friday, hitting $43.86. 845,416 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,776,777. The company has a market capitalization of $245.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.41. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.36 and a 52-week high of $51.86.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Pfizer had a return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 23.06%. The business had revenue of $18.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.27%.

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 1,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total transaction of $80,226.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total value of $107,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,889.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

