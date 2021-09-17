Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. Increases Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,580 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,969 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $8,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 535.3% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 108 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

UNH traded up $3.02 on Friday, reaching $419.86. 86,797 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,980,569. The stock has a market cap of $395.89 billion, a PE ratio of 27.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.77. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $289.64 and a twelve month high of $431.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $416.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $398.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.27. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The company had revenue of $71.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.12 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be paid a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.36%.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 8,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.31, for a total value of $3,314,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 154,403 shares in the company, valued at $63,970,706.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.62, for a total transaction of $25,237,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 941,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,038,967.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,938 shares of company stock worth $42,943,909 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Truist upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $430.00 to $462.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $444.04.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

