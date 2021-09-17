Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. Purchases 1,825 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 23.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,745 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,825 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new stake in PayPal during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Sawyer & Company Inc boosted its position in PayPal by 566.7% during the second quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new stake in PayPal during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC boosted its position in PayPal by 218.4% during the second quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 156 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PYPL traded down $6.26 on Friday, hitting $276.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 244,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,534,589. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $285.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $269.57. The firm has a market cap of $325.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.15. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $171.63 and a 12 month high of $310.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.32 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 20.07%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. Equities analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PYPL has been the topic of several research reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $325.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Monday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of PayPal from $318.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PayPal has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $317.74.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.23, for a total transaction of $2,752,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 237,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,270,794.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.15, for a total transaction of $2,512,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 122,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,219,044.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,314 shares of company stock valued at $11,463,923. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

