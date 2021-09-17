Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,575 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,593 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $5,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 2.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,772,074 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,134,979,000 after acquiring an additional 966,280 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 2.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,960,010 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,478,151,000 after acquiring an additional 214,454 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Amgen by 10.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,680,430 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,402,520,000 after buying an additional 879,184 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Amgen by 0.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,787,233 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,439,922,000 after buying an additional 16,353 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Amgen by 7.8% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,586,989 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $891,152,000 after buying an additional 260,664 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Amgen from $296.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Amgen from $272.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Amgen in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $222.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $249.70.

NASDAQ:AMGN traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $217.35. 86,161 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,587,736. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $231.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $239.75. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $210.28 and a 52 week high of $276.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.68.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.43 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 99.85% and a net margin of 22.55%. As a group, analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 16.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $1.76 per share. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 42.41%.

About Amgen

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

