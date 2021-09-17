Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. Trims Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,380,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 350,000 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 1.6% of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. owned 0.09% of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF worth $74,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 378,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,534,000 after acquiring an additional 111,753 shares in the last quarter. Resolute Partners Group grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Resolute Partners Group now owns 87,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,554,000 after acquiring an additional 17,555 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 230,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,018,000 after acquiring an additional 13,148 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 180.6% during the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 25,004 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,358,000 after acquiring an additional 16,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 70,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,838,000 after acquiring an additional 3,245 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $51.31. 445,482 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,970,935. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $41.53 and a 12 month high of $56.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.61.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Featured Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.