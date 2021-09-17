Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP) Short Interest Down 50.0% in August

Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the August 15th total of 16,200 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 46,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Summit Midstream Partners by 70.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,712 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Summit Midstream Partners during the second quarter valued at about $207,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Summit Midstream Partners by 207.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,424 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 5,682 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Summit Midstream Partners by 6,641.4% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,966 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 8,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Summit Midstream Partners during the second quarter valued at about $289,000. 31.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Summit Midstream Partners stock traded down $1.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 111,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,950. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $246.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 3.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.04. Summit Midstream Partners has a 12 month low of $8.85 and a 12 month high of $46.64.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Summit Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Summit Midstream Partners from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Summit Midstream Partners from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Summit Midstream Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Summit Midstream Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

About Summit Midstream Partners

Summit Midstream Partners LP engages in the development, ownership, and operation of midstream energy infrastructure assets that are located in unconventional resource basins, primarily shale formations. It operates through the following segments: Utica Shale, Ohio Gathering, Williston Basin, DJ Basin, Permian Basin, Piceance Basin, Barnett Shale, and Marcellus Shale.

