Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) CRO Sells $68,349.16 in Stock

Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) CRO Steven D. Fitz sold 3,812 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.93, for a total transaction of $68,349.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Steven D. Fitz also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Sumo Logic alerts:

On Friday, June 25th, Steven D. Fitz sold 30 shares of Sumo Logic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.82, for a total value of $654.60.

On Monday, June 21st, Steven D. Fitz sold 16,916 shares of Sumo Logic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $372,152.00.

Shares of SUMO traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.54. 6,281,279 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,398,754. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.58. Sumo Logic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.80 and a twelve month high of $46.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.17.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $58.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.68 million. Sumo Logic had a negative return on equity of 21.35% and a negative net margin of 47.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Sumo Logic, Inc. will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research cut Sumo Logic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on Sumo Logic from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Piper Sandler lowered Sumo Logic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sumo Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Sumo Logic from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SUMO. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sumo Logic by 279.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,570,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,681,000 after purchasing an additional 4,839,554 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Sumo Logic by 282.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,559,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,144,000 after acquiring an additional 3,367,076 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Sumo Logic by 900.7% during the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,160,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,259,000 after acquiring an additional 2,844,440 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Sumo Logic by 96,925.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,446,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,873,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445,158 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in Sumo Logic during the second quarter worth about $29,006,000. 69.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sumo Logic

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

Read More: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Sumo Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumo Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.