Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) General Counsel Katherine Haar Sells 1,981 Shares

Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) General Counsel Katherine Haar sold 1,981 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.92, for a total transaction of $35,499.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

SUMO traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $18.54. The company had a trading volume of 6,281,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,398,754. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.17. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.58. Sumo Logic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.80 and a 52-week high of $46.37.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $58.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.68 million. Sumo Logic had a negative net margin of 47.23% and a negative return on equity of 21.35%. Sumo Logic’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Sumo Logic, Inc. will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sumo Logic by 9.9% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Sumo Logic by 237.0% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 61,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after buying an additional 43,415 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sumo Logic in the second quarter worth $1,051,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Sumo Logic in the second quarter worth $483,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Sumo Logic in the second quarter worth $488,000. 69.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SUMO. BTIG Research lowered shares of Sumo Logic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Sumo Logic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of Sumo Logic from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Sumo Logic from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sumo Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

