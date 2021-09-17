Sun Art Retail Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SURRY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Sun Art Retail Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SURRY) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the August 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Sun Art Retail Group stock remained flat at $$5.51 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.69. Sun Art Retail Group has a 12-month low of $5.50 and a 12-month high of $13.30.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Sun Art Retail Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Sun Art Retail Group Limited, an investment holding company, operates hypermarkets and e-commerce platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates its hypermarkets under the RT-Mart and Auchan brands. The company also provides consulting, investment, wholesaling, and retailing services. As of December 31, 2019, it had a total of 486 outlets in 232 cities across 29 provinces, autonomous regions, and municipalities.

