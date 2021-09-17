Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) versus Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) Financial Review

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) and Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sun Country Airlines and Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sun Country Airlines $401.49 million 4.80 -$3.90 million N/A N/A Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación $1.11 billion 2.09 -$215.24 million ($0.87) -24.71

Sun Country Airlines has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Sun Country Airlines and Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sun Country Airlines 0 1 5 0 2.83 Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación 0 1 7 0 2.88

Sun Country Airlines currently has a consensus target price of $43.12, indicating a potential upside of 27.92%. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación has a consensus target price of $25.81, indicating a potential upside of 20.07%. Given Sun Country Airlines’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Sun Country Airlines is more favorable than Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación.

Profitability

This table compares Sun Country Airlines and Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sun Country Airlines N/A N/A N/A Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación -0.66% 161.46% 1.60%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

52.6% of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación beats Sun Country Airlines on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sun Country Airlines Company Profile

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc., an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger service, air cargo service, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. As of May 17, 2021, it operated a fleet of 43 aircraft, including 31 passenger and 12 cargo aircraft. The company was formerly known as SCA Acquisition Holdings, LLC and changed its name to Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. in January 2020. Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Company Profile

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation and related services. It also offers cargo services. The company was founded by Roberto Jose Kriete Avila and Carlos Mendoza Valencia on October 27, 2005 and is headquartered in Mexico City.

