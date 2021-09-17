SunContract Hits Market Cap of $4.36 Million (SNC)

SunContract (CURRENCY:SNC) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 17th. One SunContract coin can currently be purchased for $0.0355 or 0.00000075 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, SunContract has traded up 11.5% against the U.S. dollar. SunContract has a total market cap of $4.36 million and approximately $405,147.00 worth of SunContract was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002113 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.01 or 0.00059171 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003013 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.46 or 0.00129849 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002114 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00013314 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000400 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.30 or 0.00045001 BTC.

SunContract Coin Profile

SunContract (CRYPTO:SNC) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 28th, 2017. SunContract’s total supply is 122,707,503 coins. SunContract’s official Twitter account is @sun_contract and its Facebook page is accessible here . SunContract’s official website is suncontract.org . The Reddit community for SunContract is /r/suncontract and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SunContract is a Decentralized Energy Market created to disrupt the energy section. Through the use of SunContract onnects electricity producers and consumers directly on a electricity pool, skipping middlemen fees and complications. SNC is an Ethereum-based token that is used within the SunContract system. “

SunContract Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SunContract directly using US dollars.

