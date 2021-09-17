Suncorp Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SNMYF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Suncorp Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SNMYF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 64,800 shares, a decline of 48.8% from the August 15th total of 126,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 648.0 days.

Shares of SNMYF stock remained flat at $$8.95 on Friday. Suncorp Group has a twelve month low of $5.68 and a twelve month high of $9.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.80 and its 200-day moving average is $8.51.

About Suncorp Group

Suncorp Group Ltd. is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, wealth, and insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance; Banking and Wealth; Suncorp New Zealand; and Corporate. The Insurance segment include design, manufacture and delivery of general and life insurance products and services.

